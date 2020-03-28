¿Quieres trabajar en la Construcción del Estadio de Fútbol de Nashville?

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

Project: Nashville MLS Stadium

Owner: The Sports Authority of The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County

Construction Manager: Mortenson/Messer, A Nashville MLS Stadium

Architect: Populous / Hastings Architecture

Mortenson|Messer (Construction Manager at Risk) is soliciting Lump Sum Proposals for Proposal Package 1 – Earthwork, Utilities and Playing Field for the Nashville MLS Stadium. Notice is hereby given that responses to this Request for Proposals (RFP) will be received by Mortenson/Messer for the provision of Construction Services on the Nashville MLS Stadium for Subcontract Category #1.01 – Earthwork, #1.02 – Site Utilities, and #1.03 – Playing Field.

The projected process and schedule for awarding the subcontracts is as follows:

> RFP Proposal Manual 1 Issued April 6, 2020

> Proposal Package 1 Proposals Due May 1, 2020

> Proposer Interviews May 6-8, 2020

> Expected Award May 15, 2020

> Projected Start Date July 2, 2020

All dates are approximate and are provided as a courtesy to Proposers. Mortenson|Messer reserve the right to modify this process or schedule.

Subcontract will be held by Mortenson|Messer.

Copies of the plans and specifications will be provided to the following plan rooms for viewing:

Plans and specifications will also be available via www.buildingconnected.com. For technical issues associated with BuildingConnected, please go to https://buildingconnected.zendesk.com/hc/en-us.

Submit (1) electronic proposal via BuildingConnected and submit (1) downloadable electronic proposal via email to Taylor Gunkel with Mortenson/Messer at taylor.gunkel@mortensonmesserjv.com no later than 2:00 PM Central Time on May 1, 2020.

Proposals shall be valid for 120 days.

It is the policy of Mortenson/Messer to insure that DBE firms as defined by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County have an equal opportunity to receive information and participate in the MLS Stadium Construction Project. The DBE Program is being implemented to support the MLS Stadium contracting goal of 30% DBE participation in the construction of the project.

All questions regarding this RFP shall be submitted in writing to Taylor Gunkel with Mortenson/Messer (Taylor.Gunkel@mortensonmesserjv.com). Interpretations or clarifications considered necessary by Mortenson/Messer in response to such questions will be issued by Addenda to all parties recorded as having received the RFP documents. Addenda will be distributed via BuildingConnected. Questions received less than

five (5) days prior to the date for openings of the Proposals may not be answered. Only responses issued by formal

written Addenda will be binding. Oral and other interpretations or clarifications will be without legal effect. Addenda may be issued to modify the Proposal Documents as deemed advisable by Mortenson/Messer.

Mortenson/Messer is an “EOE/Affirmative Action/M/F/Veteran/Disabled Employer”